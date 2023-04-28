Florence Pugh Continues Her Sheer Era in Valentino Cape Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Florence Pugh was among the many bright stars that attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday.

Bringing her love for sheer dressing to the event, Pugh wore an ethereal design from Valentino featuring an effervescent fabric that draped her arms and waist seamlessly. Underneath was a similarly colored bodice that offered up the perfect amount of flair. Her blond tresses were styled in a blunt bob hairstyle with bold bangs at the center.

Florence Pugh <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images

The thespian elevated her look with metallic platform pumps that featured a block heel reaching 6 inches in height.

Florence Pugh at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: GC Images

Her shoe choices are typically sharp yet casual. Pugh often dons towering boots, pumps and sandals in an array of textures, colors and hues, often by Valentino, a brand she has collaborated with frequently over the past several years. In addition to Valentino, Pugh has also worn shoes from other high-end brands such as Versace, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton on the red carpet.

Florence Pugh at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Pugh’s style is often described as eclectic and playful. She’s not afraid to experiment with bold colors, prints, and textures and is often seen wearing statement pieces that make a lasting impression. From vibrant floral dresses to tailored pantsuits, Pugh’s fashion choices are always on-trend and unexpected.

Florence Pugh at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

