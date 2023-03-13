Florence Pugh Blooms in Rose Bra Top & Satin Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Florence Pugh blossomed on the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Pugh arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a dramatic Valentino ensemble.

(L-R): Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Hailing from the French brand’s Valentino Urban Riviera collection, her Pierpaolo Piccioli-designed attire featured a black bralette with thin straps and squared cups, each topped with a sculpted rosette for a burst of romance. Matching high-waisted trousers, as well as a large light pink cape coat, finished Pugh’s attire with a formal flair.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray gave Pugh’s outfit a bejeweled finish with layered rings, a thin collar necklace and post earrings crafted with sparkling diamonds, all sourced from Tiffany & Co.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Pugh appeared to slip on a sky-high pair of black platform heels — similar to the set she wore to the Oscars ceremony earlier in the evening. This style included smooth black satin platform soles and thick block heels, giving the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” star a sharp height boost to match her dynamic attire.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

