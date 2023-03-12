Florence Pugh Channels Punk Princess Inspiration at Oscars in 6-Inch Heels & Valentino Dress for Red Carpet 2023

Florence Pugh made a dramatic entrance at the 2023 Oscars.

Pugh arrived to the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, wearing a voluminous Valentino ensemble she described as “a bit of romantic, a bit of punk.”

Florence Pugh attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Hailing from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall 2022 haute couture collection, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress‘ ensemble featured a gathered light beige satin bodice with rounded off-the-shoulder sleeves and a flowing train, cinched with black bow accents. The dynamic piece was sleekly paired with a black silk miniskirt with a short base layer, similar to its runway debut.

Pugh’s attire was sharply accented by stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray with gleaming pink diamond drop earrings and an ornate curved diamond collar necklace from Tiffany & Co. Her hair was also tied with a thin black hair bow, smoothly matching the dark hues of her coat bows and shorts.

Florence Pugh attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023.. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to shoes, Corbin-Murray strapped Pugh into a towering pair of platform pumps to finish her attire. The “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” actress’ black satin style included rounded squared toes and closed counters in a D’Orsay silhouette, cinched by thin ankle straps. Thick platform soles, as well as large block heels totaling at least 6 inches in height, completed Pugh’s attire with a soaring, height-boosting base.

A closer look at Pugh’s platforms. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

