Florence Pugh Pops in Orange Tulle Gown and Hidden Heels at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Florence Pugh made a vibrant statement at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. The actress is part of the leading cast of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which is nominated this evening for the Best Animated Film trophy.

On Sunday, Pugh arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a bright orange Harris Reed gown. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the tulle piece featured an allover ruched bodice and skirt. Punctuating each section were layers of tiered, flared and pleated tulle, forming a swirling neckline and frothy, dramatic skirt. A strand of diamonds and rounded earrings, as well as a matching cocktail ring, complemented her attire with an elegant sparkle.

Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Pugh’s footwear was fully hidden beneath her gown’ flowing train. However, it’s likely the star wore a towering pair of platform pumps or sandals, similarly to past styles she’s worn in recent months — particularly from brands including Valentino. Pugh’s appearance marks her latest viral moment in London, following her opening of Reed’s fall 2023 fashion show on Friday during London Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage