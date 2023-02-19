×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Florence Pugh Pops in Orange Tulle Gown and Hidden Heels at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
florence-pugh-baftas
Jodie Turner-Smith, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Julianne Moore, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Sophie Turner, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 ‚Äì Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Florence Pugh made a vibrant statement at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. The actress is part of the leading cast of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which is nominated this evening for the Best Animated Film trophy.

On Sunday, Pugh arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a bright orange Harris Reed gown. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the tulle piece featured an allover ruched bodice and skirt. Punctuating each section were layers of tiered, flared and pleated tulle, forming a swirling neckline and frothy, dramatic skirt. A strand of diamonds and rounded earrings, as well as a matching cocktail ring, complemented her attire with an elegant sparkle.

Florence Pugh, Robert Wun, gown, orange gown, tulle gown, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Pugh’s footwear was fully hidden beneath her gown’ flowing train. However, it’s likely the star wore a towering pair of platform pumps or sandals, similarly to past styles she’s worn in recent months — particularly from brands including Valentino. Pugh’s appearance marks her latest viral moment in London, following her opening of Reed’s fall 2023 fashion show on Friday during London Fashion Week.

Florence Pugh, Robert Wun, gown, orange gown, tulle gown, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Florence Pugh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad