Florence Pugh Debuts Buzzcut Hairstyle With Dramatic Headpiece & Bow-Tied Dress on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Florence Pugh brought sky-high style to the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala, while debuting a new buzzcut hairstyle.

Pugh arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion on Monday night, accompanying Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. For the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star wore a sweeping white Valentino dress with a strapless silhouette, cinched by a sheer black bow that trailed past its train.

(L-R): Florence Pugh and Pierpaolo Piccioli attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pugh’s dynamic attire was complemented by an equally dynamic headpiece: a rounded crown with thin strands of black feathers totaling over a foot in height. The soaring accessory was further elevated by her outfit’s additional elements: layered stacks of pearl and diamond bracelets, as well as coordinating diamond and pearl drop earrings.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Pugh’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely the “Good Person” star wore a pair of platform-soled boots, pumps or sandals that coordinated or matched her dress for the occasion.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

