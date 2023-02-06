Flavor Flav Slips on Sparkling Off-White Sneakers at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Flavor Flav hit the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet tonight in Los Angeles. The rapper performed during the ceremony, celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an all-star tribute during the awards ceremony featuring Missy Elliot, GloRilla, Queen Latifah, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Peppa, and many more.

While arriving on the red carpet, the Public Enemy co-founder showed up to the red carpet in a head-to-toe white ensemble consisting of a polo shirt, blazer, straight-leg trousers and a baseball cap worn to the side. Flav accessorized the bold look with a pair of white, rectangular sunglasses, several iced-out rings, a watch, and a black blinged-out clock that has become a part of his signature look.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For shoes, Flav went with a pair of sparkling gray and black Off-White sneakers with white soles. The high-top style featured branding elements such as the label’s recognizable zip-tie tag.

Later on, Flav changed into a metallic blue jacket with matching pants.

(L-R) Ice-T and Flavor Flav posing at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

