Fan Bingbing Gleams in Emeralds and Tiger-Embroidered Christopher Bu Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023’s Opening Ceremony

By Aaron Royce
Fan Bingbing brought ornate elegance to the red carpet for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

While at the event’s opening ceremony and premiere of “Jeanne du Barry” on Tuesday night, Bingbing arrived in Cannes, France in an intricate Christopher Bu gown. The Chinese actress’ frosty white strapless style featured a column base with a faintly pointed neckline, as well as a flared skirt that created a dramatically draped train. Her couture dress was finished with intricate deep green bamboo plant embroidery, layered with additional embroidery of a two-toned orange tiger.

Fan Bingbing, Christopher Bu, gown, couture gown, tiger gown, tiger dress, bamboo dress, emeralds, emerald jewelry, jewelry, heels, high heels, hidden heels, Cannes, France, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2023, movies, films
Fan Bingbing attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 16, 2023.
CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The “King’s Daughter” star’s ensemble was finished with green leaves in her hair, as well as a gleaming emerald cocktail ring and sparkling emerald and diamond drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Bingbing’s shoes couldn’t be seen beneath her gown’s voluminous hem. However, it’s likely the actress’ ensemble was complete with a pair of complementary or coordinating heeled sandals, pumps or platform footwear, given her previous shoe options worn on red carpets over the years.

Fan Bingbing, Christopher Bu, gown, couture gown, tiger gown, tiger dress, bamboo dress, emeralds, emerald jewelry, jewelry, heels, high heels, hidden heels, Cannes, France, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2023, movies, films
Fan Bingbing attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 16, 2023.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

