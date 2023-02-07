Evangeline Lilly Glows in Green Feathered Dress & Invisible Heels at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

Evangeline Lilly was a scene in green at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” in Los Angeles last night. The Golden Globe-nominated actress stars in the film alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Johnathan Majors and Billy Murray.

While arriving at the Regency Village Theatre, Lilly appeared on the red carpet in a green gown from Giambattista Valli’s fall 2022 collection. The strapless garment featured a dramatic trail of feathers at the front back and back. The piece also included ruched detailing on the bodice, a pleated hemline and a long train that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Evangeline Lilly attends Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

To amp up the glam factor, the “Crisis” star accessorized with dangling pearl earrings by Reza jewelry. Lilly styled her blond pixie straight and let tapered bangs frame her face. As for makeup, she went with a dust of blush and a pink pout.

The length of Lilly’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that the entertainer completed her look with strappy sandals, staggering heels, sharp pointed-toe pumps. When it comes to footwear, Lilly favors metallic and eye-catching silhouettes that coordinate well with her bold wardrobe choices. The “Lost” alum is known for making major statements on the red carpet, often stepping out in breezy, strapless and thigh-high slit dresses.

Evangeline Lilly at the premiere of “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” held at Regency Village Theatre on February 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Feb. 17 and follows the duo as they explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embark on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

