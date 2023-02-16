Evangeline Lilly Enchants in Swishing Crystal Dress & Mirrored Heels at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ UK Gala Screening

Nobody had as much fun on the red carpet this week as Evangeline Lilly — and if you need further proof, just look at her dress.

The Marvel actress hit the red carpet at the UK gala screening for her latest movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” in London on Thursday night, immediately catching attention in a sweeping Naeem Khan gown. Hailing from the designer’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection, her ankle-length piece featured a light gray sleeveless base. Layers of sparkling sequined and beaded fringe finished the piece, making the case for both allover sparkle and sustainable occasion dressing.

Evangeline Lilly attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

The dramatic piece was accented by stylist Kevin Michael Ericson with equally sparkly (and fringed) diamond post earrings and thin rings. The jewels were also accentuated by Lilly’s now-viral DIY shaved haircut, which she revealed in December was simply due to preventing bleaching damage while shooting another film, the upcoming thriller “South of Heaven.”

Evangeline Lilly attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Lilly also threw subtly to the wind with a soaring pair of mirrored pumps. Her shiny silver style featured gleaming pointed-toe uppers atop angled platform soles, cinched with matching ankle straps. Thin squared heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the pair with a sky-high boost, complementing her gown while still creating a head-to-toe statement.

A closer look at Evangeline Lilly’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Lilly’s shoe style is often sharp and whimsical. The “Lost” star often wears metallic and embellished pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her style is distinctly more comfortable, featuring flat boots, chunky clogs and lace-up sneakers.

Lilly’s no stranger to a sleek shoe, however, making waves in 2018 while promoting “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and revealing her pain from wearing high heels.

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years, and I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like. ‘[It’s] just not that bad.’ Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU, or have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?” she told BackstageOL, holding up her shoe to the camera. “They’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks. Why are we… why? Why do I have to go through this?’ Whereas a woman is like, ‘I don’t know. This is, like, normal. I wear heels to work. I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You tune it out.'”

