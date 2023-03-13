Eva Longoria Gets Romantic in Heart-Shaped Sheer Dress With 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

Following a stunning appearance at the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet, Eva Longoria debuted another fabulous look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Wearing Zuhair Murad for the second time on Sunday night, the “Desperate Housewives” star showed off a black chiffon gown with a heart-shaped velvet bodice and a sheer skirt from the Lebanese designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Eva Longoria arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

The see-through skirt of Longoria’s dress gave a glimpse of the sky-high platform sandals she sported underneath. She donned Aquazzura’s towering Flow Plateau sandals featuring a velvety suede upper with skinny straps that wrap around the toes and a bold 5-inch block heel. The style fastens at the ankle via straps that crisscross in the back and boasts a sturdy platform sole.

Eva Longoria at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: MEGA

Styled by Charlene Roxborough, the “Flamin’ Hot” director finished things off with jewelry courtesy of Mèrenor by Amie Satchu, including flashy drop earrings, a gold bracelet and rings.

Eva Longoria wearing Aquazzura’s Flow Plateau 130 platform sandals featuring a sky-high 5-inch heel. CREDIT: MEGA

Eva Longoria at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Earlier in the evening, Longoria shined in a plunging embellished gown on the Oscars red carpet. The look from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 couture collection featured a semi-sheer white Art Deco-inspired design.

Eva Longoria at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

