Eva Longoria Gets Romantic in Heart-Shaped Sheer Dress With 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

By Allie Fasanella
Following a stunning appearance at the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet, Eva Longoria debuted another fabulous look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Wearing Zuhair Murad for the second time on Sunday night, the “Desperate Housewives” star showed off a black chiffon gown with a heart-shaped velvet bodice and a sheer skirt from the Lebanese designer’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

The see-through skirt of Longoria’s dress gave a glimpse of the sky-high platform sandals she sported underneath. She donned Aquazzura’s towering Flow Plateau sandals featuring a velvety suede upper with skinny straps that wrap around the toes and a bold 5-inch block heel. The style fastens at the ankle via straps that crisscross in the back and boasts a sturdy platform sole.

Styled by Charlene Roxborough, the “Flamin’ Hot” director finished things off with jewelry courtesy of Mèrenor by Amie Satchu, including flashy drop earrings, a gold bracelet and rings.

Earlier in the evening, Longoria shined in a plunging embellished gown on the Oscars red carpet. The look from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 couture collection featured a semi-sheer white Art Deco-inspired design.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

