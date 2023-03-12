Eva Longoria Embraces Sheer Trend at Oscars With Sequined Dress & White Sandals for Red Carpet 2023

Eva Longoria attended the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles tonight dressed in a sheer bedazzled gown by Zuhair Murad.

Longoria’s red carpet look was made up of a sheer cream-colored fabric comprised of a daring plunging neckline with billowing bell sleeves and a floor sweep skirt. The garment was speckled with gold sequins with matching beads and crystals that gave the style a dazzling element. As for accessories, Longoria wore Chopard jewelry.

Eva Longoria at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Although they were slightly hard to see, Longoria wore white sandal heels comprised of thick secure straps and rounded toes.

Eva Longoria at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes down to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics, and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

