Eva Longoria Shines Bright in a Beaded Elie Saab Gown and Gold Platforms at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Eva Longoria graced the red carpet at “The Old Oak” screening during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival yesterday in the south of France.

The “Desperate Housewives” star was outfitted in an elegant bodycon Elie Saab gown comprised of a fitted halter-style bodice with beaded silver, white and gold sprawling appliques set on a nude fabric that offered Longoria a nude illusion. The gown also featured delicate cut-outs on the sides that further transitioned into a floor-sweeping skirt. Additionally, the garment featured a sheer lacy train that trailed behind Longoria as she traversed the carpet.

Eva Longoria attends the “The Old Oak” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images for Campari

Although they were hard to see, Longoria appeared to wear gold sparkling sandal heels with thin but secure straps, platform soles and stiletto heels.

Related Jane Fonda Looks Sharp in Shiny Tweed Blazer and Neutral Pointed Pumps at L'Oreal Lights on Women Awards at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Eva Longoria Commands Attention in Sheer Black Dress & Platforms at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes Kate Beckinsale Holds Court in Sparkly Purple Dress & Ankle-Strap Heels at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

When it comes down to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics, and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

Eva Longoria attends the “The Old Oak” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images for Campari

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: See more of Eva Longoria’s street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.