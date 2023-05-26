Eva Longoria Commands Attention in Sheer Black Dress & Platforms at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes

Eva Longoria turned heads at her latest Cannes event.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum hit the amfAR Gala 2023 at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Longoria donned a sleek black look from Ashi Studio to the star-studded event. She wore a long sleeve gown with a black bodysuit styled under a sheer long skirt. The dress featured lots of beading covering the top with a high neckline. She completed the look, styled by Maeve Reilly, with simple sparkly earrings and rings.

Longoria attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

The actress slipped into a pair of sky-high heels for the event. She wore Jimmy Choo Max heels that were covered in black satin with a thin ankle strap and thick platform base. The heels reached at least 6 inches in height.

When Longoria gets dressed up, she tends to reach for boots and heels from top brands, including Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham, who is a close friend. She gravitates toward slinky PVC mules, pointy stilettos and strappy styles.

Longoria attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 on May 25 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

