Emma Watson Goes Dark in Sheer Dress & Louboutins for Elton John’s Oscars Party 2023

Emma Watson brought a sleek take to versatile dressing at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 2023 Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Watson arrived to the occasion in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a sheer black Gabriela Hearst dress.

Emma Watson attends the 2023 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Styled by Djuna Bel, the “Harry Potter” star’s off-the-shoulder ensemble featured a ribbed knit base with thin straps, as well as a horizontal neckline. The midi-length piece featured a faintly flounced hem and was layered over black tights and matte briefs for a sharp finish.

Watson’s ensemble was elegantly finished with a gleaming lab-grown diamond necklace by Vrai, as well as a multicolored string bracelet. Her outfit’s boldest accessory, however, was a crystal-covered RV Psychedelicat minaudière clutch from Roger Vivier, bringing it a whimsical touch.

Emma Watson attends the 2023 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

When it came to shoes, Watson strapped into a pair of Christian Louboutin’s Actina pumps. The sold-out $795 style featured smooth black suede uppers with pointed toes and front straps, cinched by slingback straps for a cutout appearance. Thin 3.5-inch stiletto heels completed the pair with a sharp height boost, remaining formal and sleek for the occasion.

Christian Louboutin’s Actina pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Elton John’s annual Oscars Viewing Party celebrates the year’s Academy Awards while raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which supports awareness and treatment for communities impacted by HIV and AIDS. Elton John, David Furnish, Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will take the stage at the event. The night will also feature a performance by musician Rina Sawayama.

