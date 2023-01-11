Emma D’Arcy Puts Edgy Spin on Tuxedo With Studded Ankle Boots at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Emma D’Arcy suited up with sharp footwear for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. tonight.

D’Arcy put an edgy spin on red carpet attire for the occasion. The “House of the Dragon” star donned a black tuxedo from Acne Studios. The ensemble consisted of a boxy blazer jacket that included a black flower on the pointy lapels and oversized side slant pockets. D’arcy complemented the overcoat with a white button-down shirt and trousers that were layered with a side slit skort.

Emma D’Arcy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

To give the look a punchy touch, the theatre maker also added blue gloves and dangling diamond earrings. D’Arcy matched their makeup and gloves with their pixie cut, which had tints of blue on the ends.

Emma D’Arcy at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Completing D’Arcy’s look was a pair of studded ankle boots by Paris Texas. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed toe and sat atop a small stiletto heel.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

