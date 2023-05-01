Emily Ratajkowski Gives Sheer Dressing Romantic Upgrades in Tory Burch Dress & Heels at Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Emily Ratajkowski gave sheer dressing an elegant upgrade for the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight. The supermodel and activist appeared on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum with singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

To celebrate the life and legacy of Karl Lagerfeld, Ratajkowski donned a quilted dress by Tory Burch. The piece was far from simple as it featured a plunging V-neckline, quilted accents on the bodice and a dramatic sheer ruffled skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

(L-R) Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski attend The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving the look a chic touch, Ratajkowski accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a small square feathered clutch. Her brunette tresses were styled curly, while tapered bangs framed her face. As for makeup, the “Gone Girl” actress went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

Related Pregnant Karlie Kloss Makes Baby Bump Debut on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Pearl-Trimmed Loewe Dress & Bow Pumps Gabrielle Union Brings Fiery Glamour in Red-Hot Prada Dress to Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Dwyane Wade in Black Leather Ice Spice Commands Attention on Met Gala Red Carpet in Glittery Balmain Dress, Camera Clutch & Hidden Heels

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Unfortunately, Ratajkowski’s footwear was not visible under her dress. However, it is likely that she completed her wardrobe with strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps, mules or platform heels.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of All Arrivals, Live Updates

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.