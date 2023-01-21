Emilia Clarke Layers Up in Shearling Dark Blue Loewe Coat and Black Over the Knee Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Emilia Clarke attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah yesterday. For the event, the “Game of Thrones” actress was all bundled up in a cozy Loewe coat paired along with over the knee boots.

Emilia Clarke walks along Main Street during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: GC Images

While making her way to the film festival, Clarke was clad in a collared dark blue shearling Loewe coat featuring the Spanish brand’s logo embossed into the material. Underneath, the British thespian styled a bright yellow oversized blazer featuring large sprawling floral motifs that livened up the jacket. Layering up further, Clarke wore a black ribbed turtleneck under the blazer. On bottom, Clarke completed her sunshine yellow set in what appeared to be a mini skirt which, in turn, were also layered over extra warm sheer black leggings. On the accessories front, Clarke wore a plethora of Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces in shiny gold.

Related Dakota Johnson Drips in Designer Wearing Gucci Leather Jacket and Monogrammed Shearling Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival Brooke Shields Goes Western in Cowboy Boots & Turtleneck Slit Dress for 'Pretty Baby' Premiere at 2023 Sundance Film Festival Dakota Johnson Channels Y2K Denim Style in Bustier Top & Pointy Boots at Sundance Film Festival

Emilia Clarke walks along Main Street during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to her footwear, Clarke sported black boots with rounded toes with a sleek lace-up silhouette and an appealing patent leather finish. The utilitarian pair also had thick platform soles with sturdy tread that added a few extra inches to the star’s ensemble.

When it comes to shoes, Clarke’s go-to style is a pointed-toe pump. The “Terminator Genisys” star has worn the shoes in an array of colors and textures over the years from top brands Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Kurt Geiger. She also favors open-toed sandals on the red carpet for added glamour, often from labels including Prada, Alexandre Birman and Casadei.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

Emilia Clarke walks along Main Street during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: Check out Emilia Clarke’s statement-making shoe style.