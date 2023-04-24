Elsa Hosk Sparkles in Sequin Mônot Dress & Jimmy Choo Sandals at the Daily Front Row’s L.A. Awards 2023

Elsa Hosk sparkled on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday. This year’s ceremony was hosted by renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach and celebrated several tastemakers in fashion and beauty.

Hosk brought sleek style to the event held at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a black sequin dress by Mônot. The backless piece featured a plunging oval cutout, a halter neckline and a daring thigh-high slit at the back.

Elsa Hosk attends The Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Elsa Hosk attends The Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

To further elevate her ensemble, Hosk accessorized with oversized silver statement hoop earrings. The Helsa founder slicked her hair back into a bun and let straight side bangs frame her face.

Completing Hosk’s look was Jimmy Choo’s ‘Minny’ sandal. The silhouette features a buckled strap across the toe and a 3.7-inch heel.

A closer look at Elsa Hosk’s Jimmy Choo ‘Minny’ sandals at the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: Tim Regas / MEGA

Hosk’s shoe style ranges from minimalist to bohemian. The model often wears embellished and versatile sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from luxury brands including Mach & Mach, Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura. Her off-duty looks will likely include flat sandals, loafers and heeled boots from brands including Hermes, Piferi, Celine, Vanda Novak and Chanel. She also favors sneakers from Adidas and New Balance.

Elsa Hosk attends The Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 7th annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards was hosted by Law Roach on April 23. The star-studded event celebrated the industry’s foremost stylists, designers, hair and makeup artists and fashion icons. Among the honorees was Oscar Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who received the Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award for her clothing G. Label by Goop, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton received Hair Artist of the Year and Meghan Fahy received the Breakout Style Star of the Year.

