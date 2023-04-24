Elle Fanning Gets Classically Chic in Silk Blouse, Maxi Skirt & Hidden Heels at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Elle Fanning was chicly dressed for the 2023 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The actress attended to introduce Magazine of the Year honoree Sarah Moonves, editor-in-chief of W magazine.

While hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, Fanning wore a flowing Givenchy outfit. The “Great” star’s attire featured a silky cream blouse with long sleeves, punctuated by a keyhole bodice slit and draped pussybow neckline. The piece was simply paired with a black draped maxi skirt, as well as a deep red lip.

Elle Fanning attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

When it came to footwear, Fanning’s shoes could not be seen. However, the “Somewhere” actress’ attire was likely finished with a pair of matching or complementary sandals or pumps with platform soles or stiletto heels. All of the silhouettes have been red carpet go-to’s for the star over the years.

Related Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Monochromatic in Sheer Crop Top & Heels at the Daily Front Row's Fashion L.A. Awards 2023 Teyana Taylor Elevates Sheer Corset With Mônot Slit Skirt & Wrap-Around Sandals at The Daily Front Row's Fashion L.A. Awards 2023 Reese Witherspoon Brings Cutouts in Little Black Givenchy Dress & Caged Pumps to Apple TV+'s 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere

Fanning’s outfit also fit into the “quiet luxury” trend that’s softly emerged this season, in an effort to mimic the upper-society method of dressing. Her attire’s smooth textures, neutral colors and versatile nature all fit into this — as well as her lack of accessories and logos.

Elle Fanning presents Sara Moonves with the Magazine of the Year award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.

PHOTOS: Discover the celebrity arrivals at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in the gallery.