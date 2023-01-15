Elle Fanning Regally Blooms in Lace Corset Dress & Gold Pumps at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Elle Fanning was royally outfitted for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards tonight.

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Fanning posed in an ornate Alexander McQueen gown. The “Great” star’s ensemble, styled by Samantha McMillen, featured an off-white corseted bodice and base with a partial hoop skirt construction, layered with swathes of sheer floral lace with strategic cutout detailing.

Elle Fanning attends the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Fanning’s outfit was complete with gold rings, as well as crystal drop earrings tipped with gold sunflowers.

When it came to footwear, Fanning’s Sarah Burton-designed ensemble was finished with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Crafted from shiny metallic gold leather, her mirrored set featured triangular toes, closed counters and thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set added a slick base to the “Girl from Plainville” star’s outfit, bringing her dramatic, royalty-inspired gown a modern twist.

A closer look at Fanning’s pumps. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in the gallery.