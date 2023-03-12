Elizabeth Olsen Puts Punk Twist on Red Carpet Dressing in Ankle Boots at SXSW’s ‘Love & Death’ Premiere

Elizabeth Olsen attended her latest series “Love & Death” screening during the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

The “WandaVision” actress was joined by Jesse Plemons, her co-star on the true-crime-inspired HBO Max series that is set to premiere on April 27, 2023. For the occasion, Olsen chose a sporty dress that featured a puffed skirt, three-quarter sleeves, and athletic details like a front zipper and tracksuit-inspired fabric in a dark crimson shade of red.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the “Love & Death” screening during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

As she usually does, the actor kept it natural when it came to beauty wearing her hair down and parted in the middle. She completed the look with barely there makeup and a shade of lipstick perfectly coordinated with the color of her dress.

For accessories, she added a gold chain and charm necklace, a vintage-looking brown leather and gold watch, and a statement ring to finish off the look.

When it came to shoes, Olsen added a punk note to her outfit adding a pair of black leather ankle boots. The pair featured a side golden zip closure, high square heels, and a front seam in the middle.

A closer look at Elizabeth Olsen’s boots.

When it comes to style, the youngest Olsen tends to favor smart casual looks on and off the red carpet. For formal events, the “In Secret” star can frequently be spotted in pointed-toe pumps in neutral and jewel-toned hues by brands like Dior or dreamier styles by Sophia Webster. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, and Miu Miu.

South by Southwest (SXSW) previews and celebrates new developments in technology, film, music and more fields. Held annually in Austin, Texas, this year’s event takes place from March 10-19. The event includes panels and festivals for music, film, and television, including Variety’s Intelligence Platform and musical performances at Billboard Presents The Stage and the Dr. Martens Stage.