Elizabeth Olsen Shimmers at Oscars in Plunging Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for Red Carpet 2023

Elizabeth Olsen made a shimmering arrival at the 2023 Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. The actress is one of the many presenters at this year’s ceremony.

For the 95th Academy Award, Olsen slipped on a sequin Givenchy gown that draped the floor and had a plunging neckline. The number was crafted of an open-knit embellished fabric with glimmering tone-on-tone sequins.

Elizabeth Olsen at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Olsen’s hair was styled in a sleek bun while her makeup was the standout, centered around the red lipstick.

On her feet, the “Wandavision” actress strapped into Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals. This design features an open and pointed-toe silhouette crafted from black patent-effect synthetic fabric. With an embellished leather sole, the golden hardware matches the covered 4.13-inch stiletto heels. On the back, a silver metal buckle provides an adjustable closure.

When it comes to style, the youngest Olsen tends to favor smart casual looks on and off the red carpet. For formal events, the “In Secret” star can frequently be spotted in pointed-toe pumps in neutral and jewel-toned hues by brands like Dior or dreamier styles by Sophia Webster. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, and Miu Miu.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography, and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe, and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

