Elizabeth Olsen Gets Fiery in Red Satin Dress & Givenchy Heels at ‘Love & Death’ Premiere

Elizabeth Olsen attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Love & Death” yesterday.

The “WandaVision” star graced the event in a silky bright red dress comprised of a sleeveless fitted bodice, bow tie detailing in the back and a dynamic high-low hemline. The dress also featured a low back and a diamond-shaped cutout.

Elizabeth Olsen at “Love & Death” premiere. CREDIT: WireImage

Olsen’s dress was also floor-sweeping and sophisticated, offering the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actress a stand-out vibrant pop of color that set her apart from all the rest.

For the finishing touches, Olsen styled her hair in a slicked-back updo parted down the middle and worn out of her face.

As for footwear, the thespian sported slingback sandal heels from Givenchy constructed of bright red leather comprised of striking square-toes, silver Givenchy logo chain link accents, rubber trim and woven straps. The pair sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at 3.75 inches, giving Olsen a conservative boost.

Related Keri Russell Talks Filming 'The Diplomat' in Preppy Miniskirt & Caged Sandals on 'Seth Meyers' Dakota Fanning Elevates Black Miniskirt With Sandals at CinemaCon 2023 for 'The Equalizer 3' Elle Fanning Gets Classically Chic in Silk Blouse, Maxi Skirt & Hidden Heels at the Daily Front Row's Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

A closer look at Elizabeth Olsen’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Givenchy leather chain-link accents slingback sandals. CREDIT: The Real Real

Olsen’s footwear choices are often contemporary and streamlined within her fashion journey with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the “Kodachrome” actress can frequently be seen in pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues by Dior, Sophia Webster and Le Silla. Olsen’s also been seen in sleek sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu as well. Aside from sharp heels, she can be spotted in Khaite sandals, Alice sneakers and Tod’s loafers when off-duty.

Elizabeth Olsen at “Love & Death” premiere. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“Love & Death” is an American crime drama television miniseries based on a true story directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley that premiered on April 27, 2023, on HBO Max. The show’s cast includes heavy hitters like Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Rabe, Jesse Plemons and Krysten Ritter among others.

PHOTOS: Discover Olsen and more stars in the front row at New York Fashion Week in the gallery.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.