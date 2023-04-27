×
Elizabeth Olsen Gets Fiery in Red Satin Dress & Givenchy Heels at ‘Love & Death’ Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series “Love & Death” – Arrivals
Elizabeth Olsen attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Love & Death” yesterday.

The “WandaVision” star graced the event in a silky bright red dress comprised of a sleeveless fitted bodice, bow tie detailing in the back and a dynamic high-low hemline. The dress also featured a low back and a diamond-shaped cutout.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death" - Arrivals at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Elizabeth Olsen at “Love & Death” premiere.
CREDIT: WireImage

Olsen’s dress was also floor-sweeping and sophisticated, offering the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actress a stand-out vibrant pop of color that set her apart from all the rest.

For the finishing touches, Olsen styled her hair in a slicked-back updo parted down the middle and worn out of her face.

As for footwear, the thespian sported slingback sandal heels from Givenchy constructed of bright red leather comprised of striking square-toes, silver Givenchy logo chain link accents, rubber trim and woven straps. The pair sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at  3.75 inches, giving Olsen a conservative boost.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death" - Arrivals at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.
A closer look at Elizabeth Olsen’s shoes.
CREDIT: WireImage
Olsen’s footwear choices are often contemporary and streamlined within her fashion journey with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the “Kodachrome” actress can frequently be seen in pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues by Dior, Sophia Webster and Le Silla. Olsen’s also been seen in sleek sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu as well. Aside from sharp heels, she can be spotted in Khaite sandals, Alice sneakers and Tod’s loafers when off-duty.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death" - Arrivals at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Elizabeth Olsen at “Love & Death” premiere.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

“Love & Death” is an American crime drama television miniseries based on a true story directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley that premiered on April 27, 2023, on HBO Max. The show’s cast includes heavy hitters like Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Rabe, Jesse Plemons and Krysten Ritter among others.

