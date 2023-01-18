Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend Paige Butcher Amps Up Sleek Dress With Pointy Boots at ‘You People’ Premiere

Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend, Paige Butcher, were a coordinated couple at the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

Murphy stars in the new film alongside Nia Long, Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The movie will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

(L-R) Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend Paige Butcher attend the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Butcher stepped out in sleek style for the event, donning a black turtleneck dress. The garment had long sleeves, a fitted bodice and a stretchy skirt. To further elevate the moment, the “Something’s Gotta Give” actress accessorized with pointy earrings, a diamond bracelet and a sparkling silver square clutch. For glam, Butcher slicked her hair back into a bun and rounded out the look with soft makeup and a neutral pink pout.

Completing Butcher’s look was a pair of black leather boots. The silhouette peeked out underneath her dress and seemingly included a triangular pointed toe. Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Murphy was casually dressed for the occasion, posing for photos in a black textured bomber jacket. The outerwear had zipper detailing at the center and featured bold white lines on the collar, cuffs and hem. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the award-winning actor and comedian tied his outfit together with a black shirt, pants and sneakers.

