Pamela Anderson’s Son Dylan Jagger Lee Channels Rockstar Energy in Sequined Suit & Dress Shoes at ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ Premiere

Dylan Jagger Lee attended Netflix’s premiere of “Pamela, a Love Story” at Tudum Theater yesterday in Hollywood, Calif. The model joined his mother Pamela Anderson and brother Brandon Lee on the red carpet, channeling rockstar style.

Jagger’s look was comprised of a sequined black blazer jacket, which he kept open, with matching slouch trousers that were belted. Underneath his blazer, the musician sported a crisp white button-down which he wore sans tie, making the outfit less formal looking.

(L-R) Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” at TUDUM Theater on Jan. 30, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jagger sported black sunnies that gave him a carefree rockstar appearance. Accessorizing simply, the Motel 7 band member stacked on a watch with a large shiny glass face and a silver chain band.

On his feet, Jagger wore a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces, the leather footwear offering the fashionable star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras.

Following in both his parent’s footsteps, Jagger is a musician and model who has worked with many top fashion brands including Acne Studios, Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss and True Religion among others. Jagger’s band Motel 7 is comprised of two members including himself that fall into the genre of pop. The duo released their new EP titled “Headphones” early last year.

“Pamela, a Love Story” follows the trajectory, life and career of Pamela Anderson, from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother. The television program will be available to stream on Netflix starting today.

