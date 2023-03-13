Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wears ‘Ballet Pink’ D&G Suit at Oscars With Shiny Dress Shoes for Red Carpet 2023

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attended the 95th Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The “Black Adam” star was dressed in a satin suit from Dolce & Gabbana in a pink hue described by him as “ballet pink.” Johnson’s ensemble featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and contrasting black pleated trousers.

Dwayne Johnson at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The set gained a classic sharp twist from a crisp white collared shirt layered underneath which was worn buttoned up and embellished with a black bowtie.

Sticking to the classics, Johnson stepped onto the carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes with thin black laces, the leather footwear offering “Red Notice” star a wide range of movement while traversing the flash of cameras.

Dwayne Johnson at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men, Johnson included, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike the typical loafer, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

