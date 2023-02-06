Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wife Lauren Hashian Sparkles in Silver Slit Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Dwyane “The” Rock Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, made an appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The couple attended the annual ceremony celebrating outstanding achievements in music at the Crypto.com arena.

Hashian looked stunning for the awards show. For the occasion, she wore a sparkling silver sequin gown. The piece had a halter neckline and a thigh-high ruffled slit. To further elevate the moment, the “Step Into A Love Like This” singer accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and bracelets.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Completing Hashian’s look was a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette featured crystal-embellished straps that wrapped around her ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Related Cardi B Gets Futuristic in Mirrored Dress & Metallic 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023 Heidi Klum Commands Attention in Bombshell Chainlink Dress & Strappy Sandals at Grammys Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Tom Kaulitz SZA Commands Attention in Asymmetrical Cutout Dress With Strappy Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Johnson looked dapper for the celebration. The “Black Adam” actor donned a sharp, gold metallic suit with a silk shirt. On his feet was pair of black suede loafers.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.