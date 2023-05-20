Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Romain Gavras Dress Up in Black for 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Romain Gavras (L) and Dua Lipa attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Dua Lipa was among the flock of celebrities who gather in the French Riviera to celebrate the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

This year, the singer was accompanied by her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras. After the event, she posted a carousel of snapshots of the night with the sweet caption “Last night with my love,” on Instagram.

The “Levitating” singer stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere of “Omar La Fraise” holding Gavras’ hand in a black bodycon dress from Celine. The number featured strategic cutouts throughout the bodice, a fierce thigh-high side slit and open back.

Romain Gavras (L) and Dua Lipa attend the “Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The high slit of the dress allowed for a perfect vision of her footwear, a sleek pair of black strappy sandals with a glossy finish. The silhouette featured thin ankle and toe straps and a front vertical strap over the bridge of her foot.

She completed the look with a pair of dangling silver earrings and a matching silver watch on her wrist. When it came to beauty, the singer opted to style her hair in a high messy bun that lent all the attention to the open back of her dress.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the “Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival runs from May 16, starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”

