Dua Lipa Revives Claudia Schiffer’s Chanel Princess Look at Met Gala 2023 in Tweed Dress & Mirrored Heels

Dua Lipa made a minimalist statement on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. The musician is one of the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event’s co-chairs this year, alongside Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, Michaela Coal and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Lipa arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion, wearing a cream sleeveless dress from Chanel’s fall 1992 collection.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s attire featured a corseted bodice and a rounded fringe-hemmed skirt crafted from shimmering tweed, complete with pockets and black and white woven trim. The romantic piece was accented by sparkling silver and diamond huggie earrings, as well as a massive diamond necklace for a dash of elegant glamour.

Lipa’s dress was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in Chanel’s fall 1992 fashion show in Paris.

Claudia Schiffer at Chanel’s 1992 fashion show in Paris. CREDIT: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The ensemble fit into the evening’s “In honor of Karl” dress code with an homage to the designer’s signature penchant for black and white, as well as his use of tweed throughout his Chanel collections.

Dua Lipa at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When it came to footwear, Lipa’s outfit was finished by stylist Lorenzo Posocco with a set of Chanel heels. The “We’re Good” singer’s style featured metallic mirrored silver uppers with faintly rounded toes, each topped with a small “CC” monogram accent. Though the set was largely hidden beneath Lipa’s hem, her footwear complemented her outfit’s light-catching details and jewelry for a sleekly formal finish.

A closer look at Lipa’s Chanel heels. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

