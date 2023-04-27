×
Drew Barrymore Looks Ethereal in White Floral Dress & Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

By Amina Ayoud
Drew Barrymore brought florals to the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in New York.

The talk show host was outfitted in a sheer white floor-length gown featuring a whimsical bright blue print featuring motifs like butterflies, flowers and different fruits. The garment was comprised of a sweeping strappy gown with a fitted bodice and flowing skirt worn underneath a matching sheer cape draped over her shoulders cascading down her back.

CREDIT: Getty Images
Drew Barrymore at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, Barrymore mixed metals, donning a silver watch that she wore with gold rings. As for her hair, the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” star wore her lengthy tresses parted down the middle and worn in voluminous face-framing waves.

Although her shoes weren’t visible in these images thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, it’s likely the “Charlie’s Angels” actress wore some sort of strappy sandal heel or sharp pointed-toe pumps in a coordinating style and hue to her dress. Pointed-toe pumps are a staple in many celebrities’ shoe wardrobes, Barrymore’s included. Other than pointed pumps and sandal heels, Barrymore tends to wear mules for red carpet events.

CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME
Drew Barrymore at the 2023 Time 100 Gala.
CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Barrymore’s shoe style ranges from sleek to bohemian. The “Miss You Already” actress often wears platform boots, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude, most frequently on her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse sneakers, Dr. Martens boots and Crocs slides.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

