The Sparkliest and Shiniest Dresses of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returned this spring with a star-studded red carpet — and one packed with glamour, at that.

The occasion in Cannes, France, often finds actresses, models and influencers making best-dressed lists and setting formalwear trends for their eye-catching — and frequently custom or couture — ensembles. This year, dresses in an array of silhouettes, colors and degrees of shimmer made the greatest statements with bursts of sparkle and shine, thanks to accents including sequins, beading and mirrored textures.

Many celebrities wore custom ensembles for the event — like Natalie Portman, who made waves in a remake of Dior’s iconic “Junon” dress with an embellished flower petal-like train — to ensure individualized glamour. Others, like Adriana Lima, went for allover shine with head-to-toe sequins or chainmail from designer’s current rosters — though not to be outdone by those who tapped the past for vintage attire, like Alessandra Ambrosio‘s striking vintage Elie Saab dress.

Below, discover the 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s sparkliest, shiniest and most dazzling dresses.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning internationally topped best-dressed lists for this year’s Festival in a striking Alexander McQueen gown. The actress attended the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere at the event’s opening ceremony in a custom dress with a beaded silver flower bodice and sweeping train, paired with a diamond Cartier necklace and stud earrings by stylist Samantha McMillen.

Elle Fanning at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio sparkled from head to toe at the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere in a plunging Elie Saab gown from 2005, cast in a deep burgundy hue with sheer paneling, a hooded silhouette and a plunging neckline. The embellished piece was sleekly paired by stylist Amarsana Gendunova with gleaming gold Pomellato drop earrings and a lariat necklace for added shine.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Dr. Naomi Campbell shimmered at the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere in a sleek sleeveless Celine gown with a deep neckline, coated in allover embroidered silver sequins for a metallic shine. The supermodel’s Hedi Slimane-designed piece was glamorously paired with two wide diamond bracelets and rings by Chopard — plus, for added flair, a set of white-framed sunglasses.

Naomi Campbell attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Emili Sindlev

Influencer Emili Sindlev shone at the premiere of “Monster” in a light-catching sleeveless silver chainmail dress from Paco Rabanne, paired with a matching rounded chainmail clutch. Her outfit was sleekly complete with a pair of shiny metallic silver “Morso” mules from GCDS, complete with the brand’s signature fang-mouthed heels.

Emili Sindlev attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023, in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima sparkled with her baby bump in a long-sleeved feathered and sequined gold Naeem Khan gown at the “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere. The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s floor-length piece was complemented by stylist Maeve Reilly with a set of gold Jimmy Choo sandals and diamond Chopard drop earrings.

Adriana Lima attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman went instantly viral at the Cannes premiere of her latest film, “May December,” thanks to her custom Dior couture dress: a remake of Monsieur Christian Dior’s famous 1949 “Junon” gown, featuring a strapless silhouette with a dramatic skirt shaped like layered flower petals. Portman’s white version included a more minimalist approach with deep blue crystal and sequin-encrusted layers, paired with sparkling diamond drop earrings and ivory satin peep-toe platform heels.

Natalie Portman attends the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

