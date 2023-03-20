Drew Barrymore Brings Romantic Dressing in Sheer Floral Dress & Heels to Mark Twain Prize 2023

Drew Barrymore was elegantly dressed for the Mark Twain Prize ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 occasion honored comedian Adam Sandler — who Barrymore co-starred with in the films “50 First Dates,” “Blended” and “The Wedding Singer.”

Barrymore’s attire for the occasion brought an enchanting take to black-tie codes, seen on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center. The “Never Been Kissed” actress‘ ensemble, styled by Lee Harris, featured a flowing black Needle & Thread gown with a long tiered skirt, sheer-paneled bodice and flounced cold-shoulder sleeves. All were covered in swirling black floral embroidery for a feminine flourish, accented at the neckline by a wide black silk bow.

Drew Barrymore attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/WireImage

A gold bracelet, ring and twist-handled Alexis Bitter clutch, as well as a sparkling diamond bow-topped drop earrings, smoothly complemented Barrymore’s ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s footwear could not be seen. However, based on her past red carpet looks, it’s likely Harris completed her outfit with a set of pointed-toe pumps, mules or heeled sandals in a similarly dark hue.

Drew Barrymore attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Barrymore’s shoe style ranges from sleek to bohemian. The “Miss You Already” actress often wears platform boots, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude, most frequently on her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse sneakers, Dr. Martens boots and Crocs slides.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour is annually awarded to individuals who have impacted American society with commentary and humor. This year’s recipient is Adam Sandler. Sandler’s ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., featured a performance by Idina Menzel and guests including Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and Jill Biden.

PHOTOS: Drew Barrymore’s Street Style Evolution Through the Years