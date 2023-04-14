Dove Cameron Brings Sleek Style in Black Cutout Top & Platforms to ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere

Dove Cameron attended the “Schmigadoon!” season two premiere in Los Angeles yesterday. For the event, she wore a black sleeveless top featuring circular cutouts around the waist trimmed with silver beading. The shiny top was accompanied by sleek black flared trousers.

Cameron simply accessorized her ensemble with dainty silver and diamond-encrusted rings.

Dove Cameron at the premiere of season 2 of “Schmigadoon!” held at Saban Media Center on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Although they weren’t visible over the slouchy hem of her trousers, Cameron wore platforms to elevate her look, giving her a rather large boost in height. The shoes were most likely black, making for a full monochrome moment.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry. Platforms are a regular occurrence in Cameron’s shoe assortment.

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark-toned platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron also recently became a new darling of the fashion world, attending shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

“Schmigadoon!” is a parody of 1940s musicals that follows backpacking couple Melissa and Josh who get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople; they learn they can’t leave without finding true love, which they thought they already had. The second season of the hit show premired on April 5 on Apple TV+.

