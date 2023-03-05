Dove Cameron Zipe into Cutout Bustier and Hidden Platform Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Dove Cameron brought minimalist grunge to the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The actress and singer notably received the evening’s Favorite Breakout Artist award at the show.

Cameron arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing an all-black outfit. The “Breakfast” singer’s ensemble featured a strapless Jean Paul Gaultier bustier top, complete with stitched cups and a corseted base. A silver front zipper brought the woolen piece a dash of grungy edge, while additional sleek detailing came from a row of circular upper bodice cutouts. A set of matching black trousers simply finished Cameron’s outfit, allowing her corset to take center stage.

Dove Cameron attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cameron appeared to complete her outfit with a set of equally dark platform heels. Her style featured smooth black uppers with thick front soles and open-toed straps, likely crafted from leather. Though the rest of the style could not be seen, it likely featured a block or stiletto-heeled base with heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, similarly to pairs Cameron has recently worn on red carpets.

Dove Cameron accepts the Favorite Breakout Artist award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

