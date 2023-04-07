Donald Glover Pops in Neon Green Leather Jacket & Dress Shoes at GQ’s Creativity Awards

Donald Glover attended GQ’s Creativity Awards yesterday. The rapper was one of many honorees at the star-studded event, which was held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City.

For the occasion, the hitmaker donned a Valentino look from the designer brand’s fall 2023 show comprised of an oversized bright green collared zip-up jacket made of what looked to be a shiny patent leather worn overtop a crisp white button down.

Donald Glover attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

On bottom, Glover sported slouchy black trousers with sharp pleats running down the front in a baggy style that slightly eclipsed his footwear. Rounding out his look, the “Me and Your Mama” singer fastened a black tie around his neck.

Sticking to the classics, Glover stepped onto the red carpet in a classic pair of black dress shoes. The formal footwear included short squared heels and a streamlined silhouette with a glossy patent leather finish. The reliable style is a closet staple for many men, Glover included, for its versatility and comfort. Unlike loafers, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

A closer look at Donald Glover’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Community” star is well known for his chic style over the years, turning the world of menswear on its head. Glover ended his collaboration with Adidas in 2020 after working together for two years. In April 2019, the actor gave his take on three classic Adidas silhouettes, including the Nizza, Lacombe and Continental 80. the “Atlanta” creator also created a sneaker collaboration with New Balance, introducing a new silhouette with the sportswear giant dubbed the RC30.

Donald Glover attends GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.

