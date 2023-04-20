Dominique Jackson Means Business in Skirt Suit & Ankle-Wrapped Heels at H&M x Mugler’s Launch Party

Dominique Jackson was sharply suited for Mugler and H&M’s collaboration launch event in New York City.

While arriving at the Park Avenue Armory for the duo’s co-branded fashion show on Wednesday night, Jackson hit the red carpet in an outfit created by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader. The “Pose” star’s ensemble featured a light pink skirt suit, complete with a miniskirt and matching collarless blazer. The blazer featured pointed silver metal buttons and a chain attachment, giving it a sleek edge.

Dominique Jackson attends the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jackson completed her attire with a curved white leather Mugler handbag, as well as the brand’s orbiting silver metal post earrings.

When it came to shoes, Jackson finished her suited outfit with a sharp pair of heeled sandals. The “American Gods” actress‘ black leather style featured thin square-toed soles, topped with clear glossy toe straps. The pair was further elevated with thin stiletto heels, creating a sleek height boost with at least a 4-inch length. Jackson’s style was finished with thin black leather straps that wound and looped around her ankles, creating a cutout effect that was sleek and dynamic.

A closer look at Jackson’s ankle-wrapped heels. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York City. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny and Lourdes Leon.

H&M x Mugler arrives in stores and on H&M’s website on May 11.

