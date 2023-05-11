Dolly Parton Makes a Sparkling Statement in Crystal-Fringed Top & Jeweled Heels at ACM Awards 2023

Dolly Parton brought her sparkle to the red carpet while arriving at the ACM Music Awards. The famed musician is one of the ceremony’s 2023 hosts, alongside Garth Brooks.

Parton hit the carpet at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Thursday night, wearing a shimmering silver outfit. The “Jolene” singer’s attire featured a high-necked top covered in gleaming embroidered silver beads, complete with light sheer paneling to form a turtleneck silhouette.

Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/WireImage

The piece was complete with swirling silver paisley accents on each shoulder that were coated in beading and crystals, trimmed by layers of glitzy crystal fringe — which also trimmed the piece’s hem.

Parton finished her outfit with a set of silver textured pants lined with crystal fringe along their legs for a glamorous Western spin. The “9 to 5” star’s outfit was complete with a vibrant pink and red manicure, as well as large diamond cocktail ring and bejeweled butterfly-shaped ring.

Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Parton slipped on a set of her signature towering platform heels to complete her outfit. The “Dumplin'” musician’s set featured metallic silver leather curved straps punctuated by sparkling large round crystals, each set atop matching silver platform soles. A set of thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the style with a soaring height boost, giving Parton a burst of elevation packed with glamour.

The star’s arrival follows this week’s viral announcement of her new rock-themed album “Rockstar,” which comes out on Nov. 17.

A closer look at Parton’s heels. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Parton has a long history with the ACM Awards. She has won a total of ten awards, including the prestigious Entertainer of the Year in 1978.

The American Country Music (ACM) Awards are held annually to celebrate the top achievements and musicians in the country music field. This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks from Texas, where audiences will see performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban and more stars.

PHOTOS: Discover all of the ACM Music Awards 2023 arrivals in the gallery.