Doja Cat Elevates Edgy Style in Completely Sheer Dress With 6-Inch Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Doja Cat was sheerly dressed for the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony this week. The singer was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician hit the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York for the occasion, wearing a flowing sheer dress. Her sleeveless style featured a sheer black bodice, layered with a flowing sheer lavender skirt with tiered flounces for an enchanting effect.

Doja Cat at Time 100 Gala 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The “Moo” musician’s attire was complete with deep red leather gloves for a slick edge, as well as a sparkling diamond collar necklace, layered stud, huggie and fringe duster earrings.

Doja Cat at Time 100 Gala 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

When it came to footwear, the musician’s outfit was finished with a soaring pair of Valentino platform pumps. Her $1,200 style featured glossy black patent leather uppers with closed toes and thick platform soles, cinched at the ankles with thin buckled straps. A set of towering 6-inch block heels finished the pair, providing the “Go to Town” singer with a burst of sky-high elevation.

Valentino’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

