Doja Cat Goes Wild in Zebra-Printed 6-Inch Heels & Daring Little Black Dress at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Doja Cat brought her signature edgy style to the 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala in New York yesterday.

The “Woman” singer was outfitted in a black mesh minidress comprised of long sleeves and a cutout in the back that upped the risk factor of Doja’s garment. Offering the hitmaker full coverage, the sheer piece was worn overtop a black lace bra and matching undergarments.

Doja Cat attends the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

As for accessories, the “Kiss Me More” songstress sported a silver belt that sat low on her hips featuring dazzling belt buckles and adornments. Additionally, the performer wore a plethora of high-shine diamond-encrusted necklaces all layered up, worn with matching chunky rings fastened with gemstones and dangling earrings. Doja finished off her look with a pair of thin sunglasses.

As for footwear, Doja donned zebra-printed platform heels comprised of thick and sturdy soles and a backless finish all sat atop stiletto heels ranging around 6 inches.

A closer look at Doja Cat’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

Doja Cat attends the 2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora among others.

