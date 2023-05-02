Doja Cat Transforms Into Glamourous Cat for Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Oscar de la Renta Dress & Heels

Doja Cat brought feline energy to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in New York tonight. This marks the performers’ first-ever Met Gala appearance.

The “Woman” songstress was clad in a sleeveless bright white Oscar de la Renta gown. The hitmaker’s look was comprised of a hooded bodice topped with little cat ears. The entirety of the dress featured a bodycon fit and transitioned into a feathered skirt and train that trailed behind the star as she traversed the event. Taking the dress up a notch, Doja’s dress was dappled in beads that gave a romantic touch.

Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

In addition to the feather detailing, the garment had a low back that offered Doja’s look a rather daring element. The “Kiss Me More” singer rounded out her look with impressive feline prosthetics that fully transformed her face.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy feather-trimmed hem of her dress, it’s likely Doja wore some sort of platform heel, a staple of the stars as of late.

Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The singer often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.