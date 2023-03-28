Doja Cat Serves ’70s Style in Dramatic Shaggy Coat With Leather Pants & Western Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Doja Cat gave her edgy style a slick boost while attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The “Kiss Me More” singer received the Most Played Artist of the Year Award at the annual ceremony.

Doja Cat appeared on the red carpet in a shaggy cream floor-length coat, channeling the ’70s. She paired the dramatic outerwear with a white muscle T-shirt and baggy leather pants that were held up by a wide belt.

Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Adding a punk edge to the look, the Grammy Award-winning rapper accessorized with dark oversized sunglasses, small hoop earrings and layered silver necklaces. As for glam, the “Get Into It” artist went with a shimmery smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. She parted her blond tresses in the middle and styled her hair straight.

Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing Doja Cat’s look was a pair of chunky Western boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a square toe and was set on a thick heel.

Western boots have become a top trend this season. The slip-on style has been wavering on and off, but is back for another spin in the spotlight in 2023. The boots have easily become an essential wardrobe staple due to their versatility and comfortable construction.

Doja Cat attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

PHOTOS: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Celebrity Arrivals: All the Looks