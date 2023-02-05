Doja Cat Masters Edgy Glamour in Latex Versace Dress & Dramatic Gloves at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Doja Cat delivered edgy glamour on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. This year, the “Kiss Me More” singer is nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and more.

For the red carpet, Doja donned a striking latex gown by Atelier Versace. The ensemble featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a flared-out skirt transitioning into a dramatic tail. The star accessorized with matching latex opera gloves and thick black swirl hoop earrings.

Doja Cat attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Doja Cat attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Although her footwear was not visible due to the length of her sweeping-floor dress, Doja likely wore a pair of platform shoes to elevate her outfit. The style is a go-to for the singer.

Doja Cat attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Doja Cat is just as well-known for her outfits on the red carpet and on the front row. The “Juicy” singer went viral during Paris Couture Week in a number of striking looks.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates