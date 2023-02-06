Doja Cat Laces Into Leather Corset Dress & Boots With Sam Smith at Grammy Awards 2023

Doja Cat took a turn for the rebellious at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight.
The “Moo” singer posed with Smith in a custom brown leather dress by Knwls. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, her ensemble featured a strapless silhouette with a faded, worn appearance — similar to the stone-washed textures of the early 2000s — and a split neckline.
Further accentuating the piece was a stitch-paneled corset bodice, lace-up sides trimmed with silver studs, and a cut-and-sew-style train that dragged on the ground.
Doja Cat’s outfit was finished with thick silver hoop earrings, a thin lock-shaped pendant necklace and numerous rings and layered curved silver bangles. Her footwear — though it couldn’t be seen — encompassed a matching pair of brown leather knee-high boots, as seen on Instagram. The set was complete with pointed toes, lace-up shafts and curved dark brown heels for a bohemian finish.
Earlier on the evening, Cat modeled a black Versace latex dress on the red carpet, with a black pixie cut.
Smith, meanwhile, wore a vibrant red cape-like Valentino dress and choker, seen on their entrance to the awards with Kim Petras. Earlier in the ceremony, Smith also made history in the Best Pop Dua/Group Collaboration category as the first non-binary individual to win a Grammy alongside Petras — also the first transgender woman to win in the category — for their song “Unholy,” which they’ll perform together this evening.
The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.
