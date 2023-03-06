Dixie D’Amelio Glitters in GCDS’ Spongebob Dress & $100 Silver Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dixie D’Amelio brought whimsical sparkle — with a cartoon twist — to the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

D’Amelio arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a GCDS outfit that took an on-theme approach by highlighting one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved animated characters: Spongebob. A hallmark of GCDS’ spring 2023 collection, her Giuliano Calza-designed piece featured a light purple base with a draped sleeveless neckline embellished with sparkling crystals. Glowing into a faintly sheer skirt, the glittering piece was accented with a print of Spongebob wrapped in a feather boa on a clamshell, crafted with crystals for a bedazzled effect.

Dixie D’Amelio attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Allowing her dress to make the greatest statement, D’Amelio simply completed her outfit with a pair of thin diamond huggie hoop earrings and a metallic silver chrome manicure.

When it came to shoes, D’Amelio finished her look by slipping on a pair of shiny mules by Steve Madden. Her $99.95 Stunner style featured smooth uppers crafted from metallic silver vegan leather, accentuated with pointed-toe soles for a slick base. Thin 4.75-inch stiletto heels, as well as crossed toe and thin front straps, completed the pair with a sharp finish. The style added a dash of shine to D’Amelio’s outfit, adding a sultry edge to its cutout appearance while complementing her dress’ purple tones.

Steve Madden’s Stunner mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

