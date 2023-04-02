Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Metallic Silver Dress & Knee-High Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023

Dixie D’Amelio attended the CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The “Psycho” songstress is one of many presenters for tonight’s festivities.

The influencer was outfitted in a maxi-length long-sleeved metallic gown featuring a crinkly texture. The dress was worn with coordinating shiny silver accessories.

Dixie D’Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, D’Amelio’s outfit was finished with a pair of cream-colored knee-high boots. Her pair featured white leather uppers that contrasted the metallic sheen of her dress. The boots had knife-like pointed toes and faintly slouchy shafts along with a shiny finish. The white set was complete with thick block heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height, giving D’Amelio’s ensemble for the show a sleek height boost.

A closer look at Dixie D’Amelio’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it comes to shoes, D’Amelio typically keeps it casual. Her rotation often features sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as platform sandals and boots by Steve Madden, By Far and Jimmy Choo. For more formal occasions or events, she prefers platform heels and pointed-toe pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Versace, as well as flats by Valentino.

Dixie D’Amelio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

