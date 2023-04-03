Dita Von Teese Sparkles in Plunging Crystal-Beaded Dress & Heels at Olivier Awards 2023

Dita Von Teese made a sparkling statement for the 2023 Olivier Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the occasion on Sunday, Von Teese shone in a silver dress. Her sleeveless style featured a black bodice with a deep neckline, fully embroidered with sparkling crystals and black beads. A matching embellished buckle-shaped waistline and sequined silver skirt finished the piece with a glamorous finish.

Dita Von Teese attends the 2023 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Small diamond drop earrings and a sparkling black clutch covered in monochrome crystals completed the “Your Beauty Mark” author’s attire, allowing her dress to make the greatest statement.

Dita Von Teese attends the 2023 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Von Teese’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the burlesque star’s ensemble was complete with a matching or complementary pair of heeled sandals or pumps by Christian Louboutin — notably as she’s a longtime friend, wearer and muse for the FNAA-winning designer.

Von Teese and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” star Divina De Campo presented the Best Set Design and Best Costume Design awards during the occasion, as well — respectively for Kimie Nakano and Tom Pye for the production of “My Neighbor Totoro” at the Barbican Theatre.

Divina De Campo and Dita Von Teese present the Best Set Design and Best Costume Design awards at the 2023 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

The Olivier Awards celebrate the top performances and productions of London’s theater industry. Hosted by Hannah Waddingham, the 2023 awards’ winners included Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, Will Keen and Beverley Knight. The ceremony’s star-studded presenters included Dita Von Teese, Luke Evans, Darcey Bussell and Golda Rosheuvel.

PHOTOS: See Dita Von Teese and more stars at the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in the gallery.