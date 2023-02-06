Diplo’s Date Vinetria Romantically Pairs Lace Corset Dress With Sharp Pumps at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Diplo was darkly dressed with mode Vinetria at the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday night.

The pair hit the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the occasion, with Diplo in a jet-black top, trousers and fringe-hemmed cardigan coat with matching leather boots. Vinetria, meanwhile, wore a romantic black gown with a slit skirt and strapless sheer bodice, accentuated by scalloped floral lace and corsetry boning. Her ensemble was finished with a large gold and black bejeweled cross pendant necklace, as well as a sparkly black bar clutch.

Diplo and Venetria attend the 2023 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to footwear, Vinetria also matched Diplo’s all-black attire with her own set of pointed-toe pumps. The model’s style featured triangular toes with smooth, glossy uppers crafted from black patent leather. Her set was classically finished with thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a formal height boost.

A closer look at Venetria’s pumps. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Top winners from the evening included Beyoncé, who broke records for the most-awarded artist in Grammys history with 32 wins, as well as Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

