Dion Dawkins’ Girlfriend Daiyaana Muhammad Flaunts Black Cutout Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Dion Dawkins attended the 12th annual NFL Honors tonight at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills appeared at the high-profile event with his girlfriend Daiyaana Muhammad who was dressed sleekly in an all-black ensemble and strappy sandal heels.

Daiyaana Muhammad and Dion Dawkins at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Mudammad’s red carpet outfit was comprised of a strappy halter-style crisscrossing bodice accompanied by a cutout midsection and flowing floor-length skirt. In addition to her dress, Muhammad bumped up the blind with sparkling silver diamond-encrusted accessories like a bracelet and thing dangling earrings.

Muhammad accompanied her glamorous look with coordinating black strappy sandals featuring rounded toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by 3 to 4 inches heels and crystalized detailing that ran the length of each strap. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Dawkins wore an all-black ensemble with a stand-out beaded blazer jacket, black trousers, and a matching black button-down. As for footwear, the football star laced up black dress shoes with an appealing glossy finish.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

