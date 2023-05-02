Diddy & Yung Miami Make Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala 2023 in Dramatic Style & Block Heels

Diddy and Yung Miami made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight. The sought-after superstar duo posed for photos together on the steps at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Diddy paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld in an all-black ensemble from his very own Sean John clothing line. The legendary musician’s wardrobe included a puffy padded cape that was adorned with black roses. Underneath Diddy layered with a sharp outfit that included a short studded jacket, button-down shirt and matching trousers.

(L-R) Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Taking things up a notch, the world-renowned entrepreneur added diamond stud earrings, layered chains, dark square sunglasses and puffy black gloves.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Gotta Move On” rapper completed his look with patent leather pointy boots. The shiny silhouette featured an elongated pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the inner sole and was set on a small block heel.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Yung Miami served sheer glamour at the event. This is the City Girls’ rapper’s first time attending a Met Gala. For the occasion, Miami wore a dress that included long sheer sleeves, a dramatic high fuzzy neckline, white pearls that draped across the bodice, a see-through skirt and a ruffled hemline.

The “Caresha Please” podcast host accessorized with dangling earrings and a large statement diamond ring. She parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back away from her face.

Giving her outfit a boost, Miami slipped into a pair of platform sandals. The style had a thick strap across the toe, a chunky outsole and a thin stiletto heel.

Yung Miami attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

