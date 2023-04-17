Denise Richards Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & Slit Dress at Canneseries International Film Festival

Denise Richards made a glamorous appearance at the 6th annual Canneseries International Film Festival in France today. The event aims to promote and highlight television series from all over world.

Richards looked stunning for the occasion. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived on the red carpet, wearing a black sleeveless floor-length gown. Richards dress featured a round neckline, cutout at the back and a daring, thigh-high slit at the front.

Denise Richards attends the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 17, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, the “Wild Things” actress accessorized with small, chunky hoop earrings and diamond bracelets. Richards parted her hair on the side and styled it in voluminous curls. As for makeup, the entertainer went with a soft, smoky eye and a glossy pout.

Rounding out Richards’ look was a pair of crystal-embellished strappy sandals. The silhouette featured thin bejeweled straps across the toe and instep and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Denise Richards’ crystal-embellished sandals at the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 17, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Denise Richards attends the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 17, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Carol Alt, Bleona, Robert Gillings, Denise Richards, Robert Davi attend the 6th annual Canneseries International Festival on April 17, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Canneseries International Festival is a television festival held annually in Cannes, France. Established in 2018, the 6-day event aims to promote and highlight television series from all over the world and become the voice of this modern, popular and ultra-creative art. Its goal is to bring together top talents from the series industry, to reveal the talents of tomorrow and to create an international competition that is an unmissable annual rendezvous for series spanning all genres and formats.

